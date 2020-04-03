Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RST stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.85 million, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

RST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

