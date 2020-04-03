Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $159,000 in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,632,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 182,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $979,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 119,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 83,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 42,722 shares during the period.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 39.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OXLC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

In related news, President Saul B. Rosenthal bought 37,187 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $87,761.32. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 199,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,733.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Shin bought 3,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $28,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 501,915 shares of company stock worth $10,375,978 over the last 90 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

