Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $152,000 in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.38 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NPTN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.