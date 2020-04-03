Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $139,000 in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.29. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 47.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 39,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $564,290.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,683 shares of company stock worth $3,145,060. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.