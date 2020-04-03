Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $126,000 in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Office Depot by 9.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 634,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 55,643 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Office Depot by 57.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Office Depot by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 960,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Office Depot by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 374,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Office Depot by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $1.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. Office Depot Inc has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Office Depot had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

ODP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

