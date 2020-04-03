Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $117,000 in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

HLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.75 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz acquired 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $375,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $170.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

