Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

INN stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $418.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.87. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INN shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

