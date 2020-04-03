Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $183,000 Holdings in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 234.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,464 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mobileiron were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOBL. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $84,616.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 355,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,911.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 415,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of MOBL opened at $3.57 on Friday. Mobileiron Inc has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 111.76% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Mobileiron Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

