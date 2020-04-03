Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of BioLife Solutions worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. Benchmark began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

In related news, CRO James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $40,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,138.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,380.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,719 shares of company stock worth $1,744,878 in the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.47. BioLife Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 40.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

