Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $3,774,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 89.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of FCN opened at $120.53 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.19 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

