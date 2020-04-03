Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 228,469 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 57.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 228,289 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Alphatec by 29.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.90. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 154.10%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $84,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,831.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $49,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $428,500. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

