Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,100 REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 5.01.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 108.03% and a negative net margin of 672.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDHL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

