Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Welbilt by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,737 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,431,000 after acquiring an additional 775,715 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,657,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after acquiring an additional 426,950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 722.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 403,267 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,712,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Welbilt news, CEO William Johnson acquired 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,571.68. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf acquired 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $45,009.64. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $95,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WBT opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $638.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.28. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

