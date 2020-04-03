Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in CorVel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in CorVel by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 48.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRVL. BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $270,894.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $65,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,545. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $923.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.31. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $49.84 and a 12-month high of $96.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

