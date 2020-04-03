Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,900 Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mairs & Power INC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,441,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,253,000 after buying an additional 146,318 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,114,000 after buying an additional 142,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,732,000 after buying an additional 80,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,267,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWB. Stephens downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

GWB opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $36.65.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.