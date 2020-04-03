Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,300 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 33,994.7% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 423.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark purchased 22,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,123.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,924.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks purchased 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $32,283.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,894 shares of company stock worth $212,317 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $266.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

