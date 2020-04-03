Raymond James & Associates Has $771,000 Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,703 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $455,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,121,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,873 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.61.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

