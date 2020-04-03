Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 57,612 Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ship Finance International by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 169,965 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 252,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 133,356 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ship Finance International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,513,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ship Finance International during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ship Finance International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DNB Markets cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

SFL stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. Ship Finance International Limited has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $119.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.54%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

Ship Finance International Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.