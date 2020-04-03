Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 14,869 Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,968,000 after acquiring an additional 978,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 586,290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Axis Capital by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,995,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,232,000 after purchasing an additional 218,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,004,000 after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,602,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Albert Benchimol acquired 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,662,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Vogt acquired 2,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,464 shares of company stock worth $435,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axis Capital from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.08%.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.