ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Up 6.3%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s share price were up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.69, approximately 38,504,897 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 14,070,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,859,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

