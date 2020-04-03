ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.76 and last traded at $16.44, 371,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 890% from the average session volume of 37,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Short Real Estate stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.36% of ProShares Short Real Estate worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares Short Real Estate Company Profile (NYSEARCA:REK)

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

