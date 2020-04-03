Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,405 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,677,000 after acquiring an additional 547,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,383,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,668,000 after acquiring an additional 722,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,302,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,945,000 after buying an additional 202,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,238,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,124,000 after buying an additional 273,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,549,000 after buying an additional 286,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. F.N.B. Corp has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

