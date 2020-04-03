Profund Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 894.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE AYI opened at $76.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.92. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $147.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYI. TheStreet downgraded Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.