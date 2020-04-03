Profund Advisors LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 481,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 918,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,501,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 134,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 22,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on THG. TheStreet cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $88.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.59. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

