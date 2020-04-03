Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Power Integrations worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,208,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 13.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $160,655.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,561,949.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $3,582,012.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,990 shares of company stock worth $13,333,860 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $83.27 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $111.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.32.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

