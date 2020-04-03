Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,871,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 19.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $44.74 on Friday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

In other news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.36.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.