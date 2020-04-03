Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFNX. TheStreet raised Pfenex from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Pfenex in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Pfenex alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PFNX opened at $8.70 on Friday. Pfenex has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pfenex by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfenex by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pfenex by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfenex in the 3rd quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfenex by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares during the last quarter.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.