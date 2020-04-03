PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stake Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 152.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,929 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of PDC Energy worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $629.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. PDC Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.