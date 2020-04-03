PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Position Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 308.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,454 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of PagSeguro Digital worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 198,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

