Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 5,402 Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $127.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

