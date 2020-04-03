Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 18,446 electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of electroCore as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in electroCore during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Get electroCore alerts:

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. electroCore, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $6.54.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ECOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on electroCore from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. electroCore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

electroCore Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR).

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.