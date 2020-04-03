Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.19.

NYSE OMI opened at $7.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $506.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 64,087 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $1,332,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $424,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

