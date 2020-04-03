ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform”

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEX from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised ONEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of ONEXF opened at $35.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.00. ONEX has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. ONEX had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 389.88%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

