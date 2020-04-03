NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of NuVasive worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in NuVasive by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in NuVasive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in NuVasive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in NuVasive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in NuVasive by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $44.98 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. NuVasive’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.06.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

