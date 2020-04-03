Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,516,000 after acquiring an additional 171,405 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,612 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 72,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 56,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

NYSE:NUS opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.