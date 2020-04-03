NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Shares of NXGPF opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.79. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

