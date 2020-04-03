Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Netflix by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.69.

Netflix stock opened at $370.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.00. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

