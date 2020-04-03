National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.25-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $309-309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.1 million.National Instruments also updated its Q1 guidance to 0.25-0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Instruments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NATI stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20. National Instruments has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

In other news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

