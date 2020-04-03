Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,365,000 after purchasing an additional 298,678 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,708,000 after buying an additional 85,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 77,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after acquiring an additional 151,820 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $77.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.