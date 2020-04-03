Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,055 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

NYSE SUM opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. Summit Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

