Marshall Wace LLP Sells 70,733 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,733 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.17% of IntriCon worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IIN. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in IntriCon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

IIN opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IntriCon Co. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.85 million, a PE ratio of -27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.05.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on IntriCon from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IntriCon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

