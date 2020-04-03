Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 3,592 Shares of Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Global Cord Blood were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 908,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 59,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,114,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 98,332 shares during the period. 15.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Global Cord Blood Corp has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $359.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Cord Blood from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Global Cord Blood Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.