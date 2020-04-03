Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $290,000 Investment in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 86,507 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,361,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 270,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 191,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $904.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.20. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mary Rose Brown acquired 6,645 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $40,002.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,283.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Munch acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $54,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,794.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 86,645 shares of company stock valued at $624,923 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

