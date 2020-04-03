Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 5,403 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

In related news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,330,978.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,759,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

