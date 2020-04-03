Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 49.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,598,000 after acquiring an additional 53,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 280,344 shares of company stock worth $1,328,465. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PBFX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James cut shares of PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

NYSE:PBFX opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. PBF Logistics LP has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 83.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.11%. This is a boost from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 104.52%.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

