Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,798 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,319,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,970 shares during the period. Finally, Latash Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $83,601,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

