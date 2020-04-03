Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 80,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.35% of Jack in the Box worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $721.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at $190,657.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $502,524.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,225 shares of company stock worth $2,484,818. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

