Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,290 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.54% of Employers worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Employers by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Employers by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Employers had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Employers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

