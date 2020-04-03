Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,035 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Eaton Vance by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EV. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

NYSE:EV opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

