Man Group plc Takes Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 283,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 469,523 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNK. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DNB Markets lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

TNK opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $775.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.64 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.49%. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

